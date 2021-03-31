2 men docked over alleged theft of generator part

 The Police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned Destiny Emmanson, 33, and Sunday Samuel, 24, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a generator control panel worth N526,780.

The defendants of unknown addresses, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The duo, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Christopher John, alleged that the defendants conspired and stole the control panel of a generator valued at N526, 780, of Laimfusion , Alausa in Ikeja.

John told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on March 23 at about 2.06 a.m., at No. 9 Otunba Jobifele Way, Alausa, Ikeja.

The prosecutor said that the complainant had suspected the defendants to have stolen the generator part and alerted the police.

According to him, the alleged offences violate Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing is punishable with three years jail term while conspiracy attracts two years imprisonment for offenders.

The Chief , Mrs K.A. Ariyo, granted the defendants N100,000 bail each with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully and have evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The adjourned the case until  May 6, for mention.(NAN)

