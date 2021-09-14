2 men docked for allegedly stealing roofing materials

Two men, Hamza Moses and Samuel Omoka on Tuesday, appeared in a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court, FCT, for allegedly stealing roofing materials worth N500,000

The police charged the defendants, who reside in Gwako village Gwagwalada FCT, with criminal conspiracy and theft

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Isiaka Sani of Gwako village Gwagwalada reported the matter at the police station on Sept. 7.

Tanko said that the defendants criminally conspired and stole some iron roofing materials and roofing plain sheets worth N500,000 from a construction site located at Gwako village, FCT.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate, Oladunmoye Olatunji admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Olatunji ordered that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 21 for hearing.(NAN)

