2 men docked for allegedly stealing property worth N535,000

September 7, 2021 Favour Lashem



Two men, Moses Adeniyi and Robert Tor, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, allegedly stealing a pumping machine, car tyres and a phone, all worth N535,000.

Adeniyi, 19 and  Tor, 22 , are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and assault.

They pleaded not guilty to charge.

Prosecutor, Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, told court that duo committed the offences in July, at No. 68, Oduduwa Crescent, Ikeja.

Nomayo said that defendants  stole pumping machine valued at N350,000 and car tyres, valued  N120,000  belonging to Mr Adeboun Ajibola.

defendants also  stole a tecno spark 5 pro phone valued at N65,000 from Ms Amarachi Daniel,” he said.

He said that duo assaulted Daniel by slapping her in process of stealing from her.

Nomayo said that offences contravened  Sections 411, 287 and 173 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment stealing, while Section 411 provides two years conspiracy.

Magistrate, Miss O. Adeola, granted defendants bail in sum of N200, 000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Adeola  adjourned the case until Sept. 15, mention. (NAN)

