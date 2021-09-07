2 men docked for allegedly stealing property worth N535,000

Two men, Moses Adeniyi and Robert Tor, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing a pumping machine, car tyres and a phone, all worth N535,000.

Adeniyi, 19 and Tor, 22 , are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and assault.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, told the court that the duo committed the offences in July, at No. 68, Oduduwa Crescent, Ikeja.

Nomayo said that the defendants stole the pumping machine valued at N350,000 and car tyres, valued N120,000 belonging to Mr Adeboun Ajibola.

“The defendants also stole a tecno spark 5 pro phone valued at N65,000 from Ms Amarachi Daniel,” he said.

He said that the duo assaulted Daniel by slapping her in the process of stealing from her.

Nomayo said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 287 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Miss O. Adeola, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Adeola adjourned the case until Sept. 15, for mention. (NAN)

