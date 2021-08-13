2 men docked for allegedly stealing chicken wings, gizzards

Two men on appeared an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court Oyo State for allegedly stealing chicken wings, gizzard, snails and worth N1.2 million.The police charged Precious Kumzak, 30, and Gbadamosi Idris, 32,  with three counts of conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen goods

.The Counsel, Insp Salewa Ahmed, told the court Precious, a  staff of a restaurant, between January and July, stole  chicken wings , gizzards , snails and worth N1.2million.

Ahmed said Precious gave Idris the stolen items from the Stone Cafe Bar and Restaurant, Road area, Ibadan.The offence, the said, contravened the provisions of sections 390 (9), 427, and  516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, admitted the defendants to the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties like sum.Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until Oct. 6, for hearing.(NAN)

