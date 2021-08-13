2 men docked for allegedly stealing chicken wings, gizzards

Two men on Friday appeared in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Oyo State for allegedly stealing chicken wings, gizzard, snails and rice worth N1.2 million.The police charged Precious Kumzak, 30, and Gbadamosi Idris, 32, with three counts of conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen goods

.The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Salewa Ahmed, told the court that Precious, a staff of a restaurant, between January and July, stole chicken wings , gizzards , snails and rice worth N1.2million.

Ahmed said that Precious gave Idris the stolen items from the Stone Cafe Bar and Restaurant, Ring Road area, Ibadan.The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 390 (9), 427, and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until Oct. 6, for hearing.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...