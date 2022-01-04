2 men docked for allegedly stealing 200 bags of cement

Two men were docked on Tuesday in an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 200 bags of cement.The police charged Omoleye Omobamiji, 56, and Kayode Akinrele, 32, with theft.

The police prosecutor, Insp Olumide Bamigbade, told the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offence on Dec.24 at about 10 a.m at Adehun Street, Adebayo in Ado-Ekiti.Bamigbade alleged that the defendants stole 200 bags of cement worth N800,000 belonging to Pao Company.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.The prosecutor prayed for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.The Magistrate, Mrs Dolapo Kay-Williams, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.She adjourned the case until Jan.17 for hearing.(NAN)

