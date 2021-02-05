2 men bag 5 months jail term over house breaking, theft

A Dutse Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Friday, sentenced Sadiq Adamu, 23 and Abdulmajid Mohammed, 18 to five months imprisonment each over house breaking and theft.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Hassan Aliyu, who tried and found both defendants guilty, however, gave each of them an option of N30,000 fine.

Aliyu held that the convicts failed to give the court reasonable explanations on why they committed the crime.

He charged the convicts to desist from committing any criminal act in future or face more stringent punishment, if found wanting again.

The convicts, both residents of Bwari, were convicted of joint act, house breaking, mischief and theft.

They both pleaded guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr Tunde Arowolo, told the court that the convicts were reported at Bwari Police Station by one Joseph Idokwu, of Piawe village, Bwari, on Dec. 24, 2020.

According to Arowolo, the convicts, on the same date at about 10:30 pm., jointly destroyed the complainants’ aluminum window, valued at N79,000 and entered his home.

He also said that the convicts, on entering into the house, destroyed the PVC and POP ceiling, worth N250,000, while also intentionally removing the already wired electrical cables in the house, worth N180,000.

The prosecutor said that they were both arrested at the scene of the crime and some of the items recovered from them.

He added that during police investigation, they both admitted to the crime which, he noted, contravened Sections 79, 347, 327 and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)