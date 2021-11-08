2 men arraigned over alleged forceful eviction of tenants

November 8, 2021



For allegedly evicting their tenants forcefully, two landlords, Chuks Okoye, 62, and Lawal, 40, on Monday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court Lagos.

The defendants, whose house addresses were not provided, are standing trial on two count charges of conspiracy and forceful eviction.

The prosecutor, Asp Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 25, at No 5, Tedi st, Ojo area of Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendants resorted to “self help”, tried to evict one of their tenants, Sunday Komolafe, who resides with family the service quarters the said property.

Uche told the court that the defendants forcefully packed the personal belongings of the complainant and family out of the without their consent.

The prosecution said that the alleged offences contravened the provisions of Sections 340 and 412 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Ademola Adesanya, granted the defendants bail the sum of N250,000 each with two sureties each like sum.

He ruled that the sureties must provide evidences of tax clearance to the court’ registrar as of the bail conditions.

Adesanya adjourned the case until Jan. 10, 2022 for mention. (NAN)

