2 men arraigned over alleged cultism, illegal possession of firearms

Two men, Lateef Onikoyi and Ahmed Owoseyi, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates‘ Court in Lagos for alleged unlawful possession of firearms and belonging to a secret cult.

Onikoyi, 28, and Owoseyi, 18, who both reside in the Ikorodu Area of Lagos, are facing charges of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearm and belonging to a secret cult.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendants committed the offences with some other persons still at large on March 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Itumaje in Ikorodu, near Lagos.

Eruada said that the defendants were caught by the police with an unlicensed, locally made pistol and a live cartridge.

He also alleged that the defendants belonged to a secret cult known as `Eiye’ confraternity.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 41, 411 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 330 provides a two-year jail term for illegal possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 19, for continuation of hearing. (NAN)

