2 men arraigned for allegedly stealing, receiving stolen car worth N2m

By Olaitan Idris

Two men, Hassan Olalekan and Abdulahi Mohammed, were on Thursday arraigned before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing and receiving a stolen car valued N2million.

The defendants; Olalekan, 29; and Mohammed,34; whose addresses were not given, are standing trial for conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences, stealing, receiving a stolen car and willful damage.

The prosecutor, Insp Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the duo committed the offences on Aug. 7, at Odogbolu Area of Aguda, Surulere in Lagos State.

Osayande alleged that the complainant, one Mr Sikiru Akande, paid Olalekan the sum of N50,000 in Augus to paint his Pathfinder car.

She said that Olalekan fraudulently took the N50,000 and sold the Pathfinder valued N2million to Mohammed, the second defendant.

She explained that during investigation, it was discovered that Mohammed who received the stolen Pathfinder jeep had willfully damaged it.

She submitted that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314, 328, 350 and 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adewale Ojo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

Ojo also said the sureties must be paternal blood relations of the defendants and thereafter, adjourned the case until Nov. 23 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

