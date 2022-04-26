2 labourers docked over alleged theft of iron sheets worth N6.4m

Two labourers were on Tuesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing iron sheets valued N6.4million from a construction site.

The defendants are Peter Akah, 23; and Austine Opara, 28.

They are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 4, 2021, at Beamco company in Apapa area of Lagos.

She said that the defendants were labourers at a nearby site, and they entered into the company that was under reconstruction to steal flat iron sheets.

Momah said that some the other workers who knew the defendants saw them carry the iron sheets and reported to their building manager who made the complaint at the Police Station.

According to her, the total value of the iron sheets stolen was N6.4million, and they were yet to be recovered.

She said that the offences contravene sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for the offence of stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendants to bail of N2million each with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said that all the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government, and have their addresses verified by the court.

Adedayo adjourned the case until May 17, for mention. (NAN)

