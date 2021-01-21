2 labourers arraigned for allegedly stealing laptops, phones

Two labourers, Michael James and Godwin David, who allegedly burgled a shop and stole four laptops and five phones worth N1,540,000, on Thursday appeared before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court.

James, 28 and David, 26, who both reside at Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan. 5 at Hamza Plaza, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.