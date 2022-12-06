2 killed in Police clash with gunmen in Ebonyi

By Christian Ogbonna

The Police Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital killed a suspected gunman when the hoodlums attacked them on Monday on their duty post.

SP Chris Anyanwu, Spokesman for the Police Command in Ebonyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

He said the incident which occurred at about 9p.m. at the Presco axis of Abakaliki also claimed the live of a mobile police officer.

“Yes, I am aware of the attack on our men. One mobile police officer was killed and one member of the gunmen too,” he said.

A resident in the area, Mr Chike Odoh told NAN that the police engaged the gunmen in gun shootout which resulted in the death of one police officer and a gunman at the scene. (NAN)