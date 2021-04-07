2 killed in cult war in Awka

Two youths were shot dead Awka on Wednesday what appeared be a cult war.

Police spokesman Anambra, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the , said operatives had been drafted the scene prevent further breakdown of law and other.

Ikenga said preliminary findings suggested that the deceased were killed by members of a rival cult group.

“It is an that involved suspected attack by a rival cult group. The were rushed the hospital and confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“A combined team of anti-cult operatives and divisional police led by the Divisional Police Officer, `B’ Division Awka, is right at the scene.

“Investigation is still on-,’’ Ikenga said.

The shooting occurred near a new generation church where tricycle had an office.

A resident who witnessed the said the assailants arrived a tricycle and opened fire on the , killing them in the process.

The source said the deceased were toll collectors for the tricycle union in the unit and that the attack had no bearing to protracted cult wars which had resulted in the death of many youths in Awka.

