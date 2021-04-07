Two youths were shot dead in Awka on Wednesday in what appeared to be a cult war.

Police spokesman in Anambra, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said operatives had been drafted to the scene to prevent further breakdown of law and other.

Ikenga said preliminary findings suggested that the deceased were killed by members of a rival cult group.

“It is an incident that involved suspected attack by a rival cult group. The victims were rushed to the hospital and confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“A combined team of anti-cult operatives and divisional police personnel led by the Divisional Police Officer, `B’ Division Awka, is right at the scene.

“Investigation is still on-going,’’ Ikenga said.

The shooting occurred near a popular new generation church where tricycle operators had an office.

A resident who witnessed the incident said the assailants arrived in a tricycle and opened fire on the victims, killing them in the process.

The source said the deceased were toll collectors for the tricycle union in the unit and that the attack had no bearing to protracted cult wars which had resulted in the death of many youths in Awka.

