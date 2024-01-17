2 killed, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion – Oyo govt

Oyo State Government has revealed that two persons lost their lives while a total 77 others suffered varying degrees of injuries in the explosion that rocked Bodija area

By David Adeoye

Oyo State Government has revealed that two persons lost their lives while a total 77 others suffered varying degrees of injuries in the explosion that rocked Bodija area of Ibadan and its environs yesterday night.



Gov. Seyi Makinde made the disclosure in Ibadan on Tuesday when he paid a visit to the scene of the incident to assessment the extent of damage.



He said that the explosion, which occurred at about 7:44 p.m., was caused by a cache of explosive devices stored by some illegal miners occupying a residential building in the area.



Makinde, however, said that some of the injured people had been treated and discharged, while pledging that the medical bills of all victims would be paid by government.

He further stated that government would provide temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected and support toward rebuilding their lives.



He said that preliminary investigations by security agencies in Oyo State revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija area had stored some explosive devices there which caused the blast.



The governor stated that investigations were ongoing and that anyone found to have been involved in incident would be brought to book.



While urging residents of Oyo state to remain calm, Makinde directed them to call 615 for any emergency they might be experiencing at this time.



He also implored them to stay away from the immediate scene of the incident in Ibadan to allow rescue operations to be carried out without interference.



The governor appreciated the first responders, security personnel and all those who were at the scene to assist with rescue operations as well as the medical personnel taking care of the injured. (NAN)

More on Ibadan Explosion

GOVERNOR SEYI MAKINDE AFTER VISITING THE SITE OF IBADAN EXPLOSIONS

We visited the scene of the explosion which occurred at about 7.44 pm yesterday, 16 January 2024 in Bodija, Ibadan.

This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties. We have already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations. These operations will continue throughout the night.

Earth moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security were deployed to the scene of the incident. The wounded and injured are being treated and moved to public and private hospitals within Ibadan. Medical personnel are on standby at these hospitals to provide all needed assistance to the injured. We have visited UCH to see some of those injured during the incident.

In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged and 2 fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

I have directed that the medical bills of all victims be covered by the government. We will also be providing temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected and ensuring that they are supported to rebuild their lives.

Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book.

I urge all residents to please call 615 for any emergencies they may be experiencing at this time and to remain calm and stay away from the immediate scene of the incident to allow rescue operations to be carried out without interference.

We are grateful to the first responders, security personnel and all those who are at the scene to assist with the rescue operations as well as the medical personnel taking care of the injured.

Please say a prayer for those who have been affected by this disaster as we continue with the rescue operations.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

