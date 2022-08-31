2 killed, 4 injured in Sherya village crisis in Kogi – Police

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi Police Command has confirmed the death of two persons in a fresh communal clash in Sherya village, Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi on Tuesday.

The clash between Bassa and Ingburra tribes also left four people seriously injured and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

The command spokesman, SP William Ovye-Aya, said on Wednesday in Lokoja that normalcy had been restored by security men deployed to the area.

He said that the clashes erupted in spite of several measures taken by the state government to ensure peaceful coexistence among the citizens in the area.

“It’s true there was a renewed communal clash between the villagers in Sherya community in Bassa LGA in the early hours of Tuesday.

“That unfortunate clash led to the killing of two persons and injury of four other persons with property worth millions of Naira destroyed in the process.

“The good news is that normalcy and calm has returned to the troubled Sherya community following the deployment of more security personnel to the area on receipt of the news about the ugly incident,” Ovye-Aya added.

Also, retired Navy Commander, Jerry Omodara, the Special Adviser on Security to Gov. Yahaya Bello, said the incident was “unnecessary and disturbing.”

“Given the practical steps Gov. Bello’s administration has taken on Bassa’s case, we didn’t expect it rearing it’s ugly head again.

“We are really surprised over the renewed clash in Bassa local government area, because government had taken every necessary step to ensure peace reign in that area.

“As we speak, I and all heads of security agencies in the state are on our way to Sherya village in Bassa to get first hand information on the root cause of the Tuesday’s renewed clash.”

Omodara called for calm and assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure lasting peace prevail in the area.

The security adviser warned that government would not take it lightly with troublemakers anywhere in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several persons were killed and over 20 houses razed in June, in a similar clash between the two tribes. (NAN)

