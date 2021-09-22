2 Kaduna sisters docked over assault on neighbour

Two sisters, Linda Gabriel, 32, and Grace Gabriel, 28, were arraigned on Wednesday before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up their neighbour.

The defendants, both residents of Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, were charged with assault and mischief.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the matter was reported by one Esther Francis, of the same address, on Sept. 20, at the Sabon Tasha Police Station.

According to Leo, the defendants allegedly beat up the complainant during a misunderstanding, tore her clothes and also destroyed her phone valued at N58,000.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 348, 365 and 327 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, however, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with one surety each, in like sum.

Emmanuel adjourned the case to Oct. 12, for the commencement of hearing.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...