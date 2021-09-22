2 Kaduna sisters docked over assault on neighbour

September 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Two sisters, Linda Gabriel, 32, and Grace Gabriel, 28, were arraigned before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court beating up their neighbour.

The defendants, both residents of Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, were charged with assault and mischief.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the matter was reported by one Esther Francis, of the same address, on Sept. 20, at the Sabon Tasha Station.

According Leo, the defendants allegedly up the complainant a misunderstanding, tore her clothes and also her phone valued at N58,000.

The prosecutor said that the contravened sections 348, 365 and 327 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The Magistrate, Emmanuel, however, admitted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with one surety each, in like sum.

Emmanuel adjourned the case Oct. 12, for the commencement of hearing.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,