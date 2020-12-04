2 Jos business men jailed 64 months for receiving stolen property

An Up Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos in Plateau on Friday sentenced two Jos businessmen to 64 months in correctional center over stolen property.

Yahaya Sani, 30 and Samuel Aroh, 35, both businessmen were found guilty for receiving stolen property.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced the duo after they had pleaded guilty , he however, gave them an option of fine.

“You are to spend four months of your term in correctional center without fine and five years in correctional or pay N150,000 fine each,” Suleiman said.

He said the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such act.