2 in court over alleged theft of N600,000

The police on Wednesday arraigned Saheed Adejefun and Rashidat Ajisola before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N600, 000. Adejefun, 42, a security guard and Ajisola, 40, a stylist, both residents of Iju-Ishaja, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan.15, at Kay Farm Estate, Obawole, Iju, Lagos. He said the defendants conspired to steal the money belonging to Mr Olajide Olusola. “The first defendant, who was the only employee with the spare key to the drawer which the complainant kept the money, opened it and carted away his money.

“He gave his girlfriend, the second defendant N300, 000, from the money. The duo were eventually apprehended and taken to the station,” Ajayi said. He noted that the offences violated Section 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 carries three years’ imprisonment for stealing while section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

Magistrate Mrs O. Odusanya, gave the defendants bail of N200, 000 each with two sureties each. Odusanya said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government. The case continues on Feb. 18. (NAN)