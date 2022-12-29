2 in court for alleged theft, burglary

By Ige Adekunle

Two men, Waris Animashaun and Azeez Salako, both 21 years old, were on Thursday brought before an Ota Magistrates` Court in Ogun, for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing a Plasma television, a pressing iron and other valuable items, valued at N520,000.

The police charged the duo, whose addresses were not provided, with stealing, burglary and damage.

Police Prosecutor, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Dec.10, at about 12.00 a.m. at No.35 Ifelodun Street, Ogbayo, Ijoko, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the duo broke into the house of the complainant, Ego John, and stole items.

He said that they were caught by a vigilance group and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 411,451 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, admitted each of them to N500,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, gainfully employed and with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until Jan.16 for further hearing. (NAN)