2 in court for alleged breach of peace

July 23, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Two persons, Seun Alade, 42, and Rafiu Aminu, 40, were Friday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ breach peace in a .

The police charged the defendants with breach peace to which they pleaded not .

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, had told the that the duo the offence June 3 at Jagundeyi St., Ayobo, Lagos.

“The defendants conducted in a manner likely to cause breach the peace by blocking the road leading to the no just reason,” Emuerhi said.

The were also to have brought different people of questionable character to the and disturbed the peace of the people.

Emuerhi said the offence contravened Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The , Mr J. A. Adegun, granted the bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Aug. 8 mention. (NAN)

