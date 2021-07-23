2 in court for alleged breach of peace

Two accused persons, Seun Alade, 42, and Rafiu Aminu, 40, were on Friday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged breach of peace in a community.

The police charged the defendants with breach of peace to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, had told the court that the duo committed the offence on June 3 at Jagundeyi St., Ayobo, Lagos.

“The defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by blocking the road leading to the community for no just reason,” Emuerhi said.

The accused were also alleged to have brought different people of questionable character to the community and disturbed the peace of the people.

Emuerhi said the offence contravened Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Aug. 8 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...