2 groups to drum up support for Tinubu in Delta

By Nathan Nwakamma

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday urged party loyalists in Delta to move to the grassroots to drum up support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the campaign window opens.

The APC chieftain, Chief Reuben Wilson, made the request in Warri during the inauguration of two APC support groups in Delta.

Wilson is the South-South Coordinator of The Asiwaju Group (TAG) and also the Founder of the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, (PRIFGLA).

He urged everyone that believed in the Tinubu presidency to support the project with their time and resources just like he was doing, in order to increase the APC’s chances of winning the race.

He said those who did not have the financial strength could meet those who were passionate about the Tinubu presidency and seek their support to enable them to carry the Tinubu message to the grassroots.

Wilson maintained that Tinubu remained the best candidate for the job, given his political pedigree, especially when he was the governor of Lagos State.

He recalled how Tinubu was able to pay workers’ salaries and executed projects in Lagos when the Federal Government withheld the state’s allocation.

He vowed that he would not rest until Tinubu was declared the winner of the polls.

He also implored all APC stakeholders in Delta and all ward coordinators of TAG and PRIFGLA to ensure that they deliver ed Ovie Omo-Agege in the forthcoming governorship election, so that they could feel the impact of good governance.

Party stalwarts who spoke on that occasion included APC chieftain, Jude Tabai, National Woman Leader of PRIFGLA, Esther Martins, National youth leader of TAG, Blessing Onwoka, and the South-South Coordinator of TAG, Imaobong Okon.

They described Tinubu as the candidate to beat in 2023 and also stressed the need for the north to ensure that somebody from the south took over from Buhari.

They vowed to leave no stone unturned in their mission to retain power at the federal level, calling on all lovers of the APC to be unwavering in their support for the party.

Speaking to newsmen after the inauguration, the Delta State Coordinator of PRIFGLA, Mr Taiwo Fregene, thanked Wilson for the confidence reposed in them to serve the APC and Bola Tinubu, and vowed not to let them down.

He said the group would go to the hinterlands and continue to give the electorate reasons why they should support Tinubu.

He expressed optimism that Delta would be for the APC in 2023.

Earlier, the groups led by Wilson, paid a courtesy call on the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Awutase III, to seek his royal blessings.

Ogiame prayed for peace and asked God to bless them and grant them success in their mission.

The group also visited the Yoruba and Hausa Communities in Delta, where they were urged to throw their weights behind Tinubu. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

