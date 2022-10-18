2 girls drown in 2 Jigawa LGAs – NSCDC

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Nigeria Security and Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa said two teenage girls have drowned in separate incidents in Dutse and Kafin Hausa Local Government Areas of the state.

The NSCDC spokesperson in the state, Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incidents to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse Tuesday.

Shehu said the deceased, Maimuna Hassan, 3, and Rabi Balarabe, 12, lost their lives on Sunday and Monday.

He explained that the three-year-old fell into a neighbourhood water drain pit in Madobi village, on Monday.

“The horrible incident occurred when the young girl left home around 5p.m. to join her siblings to play outside, but did not return along with them.

“A search was launched within the neighbourhood for her whereabouts but yielded no results, until around 8:30 p.m. when a friend to her brother spotted her floating gown inside a water drain pit located few meters to her home.

“She was then brought out from the water and rushed to Dutse General hospital, but was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner,” he said.

The spokesman added that her remains was later released to her parents for proper burial.

According to him, the 13-year-old Balarabe drowned in a river in Ashuran Makera village on Sunday.

“The said Rabi Balarabe went to wash her clothes with friends and upon completion, decided to take a bath which unfortunately resulted to her death.

“She was taken to Kafin Hausa General Hospital but was confirmed dead and later released to her parents for burial,” the spokesman said.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Shehu advised those constructing drain pits without covering them properly to desist from doing so, as that constitute threat to lives of innocent children.

He also called on parents to caution their children against swimming in rivers and ponds. (NAN)

