2 friends jailed 1 year each for stealing plasma TV, remote control

 An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan  Nama , Jos, on Monday, sentenced two friends to one year imprisonment each for stealing a plasma TV and remote control.


Idris Umar and Abba Lawiri

The presiding Judge, Mr Daniel Damulak, sentenced Umar and Lawiri after they  pleaded guilty to two counts of and theft and begged the court for leniency.

Damulak however gave the convicts an option to pay N40,000 each.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Monday Dabit told the court the case was at the police “C” Division, on Sept 1, by Ibrahim Aliyu, who resides at No 66, old University of Jos Campus in Jos.

He said the convicts also stole one PS4 video game system .

Dabit said during police investigation, the convicts confessed to the crime.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 272 and is punishable Section 89 of the Penal Code law of Nigeria. (NAN)

