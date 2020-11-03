2 friends in court for allegedly stealing MTN cables

Two friends on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ojo, Lagos State for allegedly stealing MTN cables.
The police charged Friday Okechukwu and Auwal Lawal with five counts of conspiracy, assault, stealing, causing grievous harm, and receiving stolen property
The prosecutor, Mr Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 29.
He said that the first defendant was arrested at the trade fair complex in Lagos for allegedly damages MTN cables and stealing some copper cable hose.
He said that the first defendant also assaulted Sunday Illemuda who attempted to confront him and injured him on his mouth.
The prosecution also alleged that the second defendant, received the stolen cables and copper wires and sold same at the Alaba Rago Market in Ojo.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 170(a), 287, 340 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.
Magistrate T.A. Popoola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two surties each in like sum.
Popoola adjourned the case until Nov. 5 for mention. (NAN)
