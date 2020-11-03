2 friends in court for allegedly stealing MTN cables

Two friends on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ojo, Lagos State for allegedly stealing MTN cables.

The police charged Friday Okechukwu and Auwal Lawal with five counts of conspiracy, assault, stealing, causing grievous harm, and receiving stolen property

The prosecutor, Mr Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 29.

He said that the first defendant was arrested at the trade fair complex in Lagos for allegedly damages MTN cables and stealing some copper cable hose.