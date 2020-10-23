2 friends in court for allegedly loitering around black spots in Kafanchan

Two friends on Friday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, for allegedly loitering around black spots.

The police charged Bashar Audu and Mohammed Lawal with loitering and brigandage, contrary to the provisions of Section 291 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Esther Bishen, told the court that the defendants were arrested by a team of police while on patrol on Oct. 17.