2 friends docked for allegedly stealing 18 cows worth N7m

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

Two friends were on Friday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly stealing 18 cows worth N7 million.

The police charged Hammed Umuru, 40 and Aminu Umuru, 20 with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Toyin Ibrahim, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on Sept. 27, at about 1. 21 a.m, at Odetola village, via Omi-Adio area, Ibadan.

He alleged that the defendants stole the cows belonging to Mr Dotun Idowu.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A Enilolobo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 17 for hearing. (NAN)

