2 Friends Docked For Allegedly Damaging Cash Crops Worth N20m

Two friends were docked on Thursday in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging cocoa and palm trees worth N20 million.The police charged Bode Agbeginla, 45 and Olasoji Taiwo, 43, with conspiracy, malicious damage, trespass and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Elijah Adesina, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 13, 2022 around 1 p.m. at Erinta Village in Ile-Ife.Adesina said that the defendants maliciously damaged cocoa and palm trees worth N20million, property of Mr Rasheed Yusuf and Kumolu Oluwadamilola, the complainants.

He said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace in that community.The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections:81, 84, 249(d), 451 and 517 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.The Defence Counsel, Mr Sunday Unah, pleaded for bail for his clients in the most Liberal terms.

Magistrate O. B. Adediwura admitted the defendants in the sum of N1 million with one surety each in like sum.Adediwura ordered that the sureties must produce three years tax clearance certificate, Identification card.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

