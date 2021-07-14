2 friends docked for allegedly cheating businessman

Two men on Wednesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, , for allegedly cheating a of N320, 000.

The charged Nyitamen Enoch and Job Obed, who resides in Lugbe, with three counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The defendants, however, pleaded not .

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that on June 25, at about 1.30pm, Mr Desmond Ndukwu of Lugbe zone 4, Umaru Yar`Adua expressway, the matter at the TradeMore Station, .

Ejike said that that sometimes in February, the complainant saw an uncompleted building, which had a banner :” House for sale’ and contact phone number.

He told the court that the complainant the contact number banner and the defendants showed as owners of the uncompleted building.

The prosecution said that all documents given to the complainant which include; receipt for prove of payment and documents for of ownership were all forged.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Njideka Nwosu-Iheme admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 surety each in like sum.

Nwosu-Iheme ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, means of identification and a passport photograph, which must be verified by the court registrar.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 30, for hearing. (NAN)

