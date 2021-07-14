2 friends docked for allegedly cheating businessman

Two men on Wednesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly cheating a businessman of N320, 000.

The police charged Nyitamen Enoch and Job Obed, who resides in Lugbe, Abuja with three counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that on June 25, at about 1.30pm, Mr Desmond Ndukwu of Lugbe zone 4, Umaru Yar`Adua expressway, reported the matter at the TradeMore Police Station, Abuja.

Ejike said that that sometimes in February, the complainant saw an uncompleted building, which had a banner :” House for sale’ and contact phone number.

He told the court that the complainant called the contact number on the banner and the defendants showed up as owners of the uncompleted building.

The prosecution said that all documents given to the complainant which include; receipt for prove of payment and documents for transfer of ownership were all forged.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Njideka Nwosu-Iheme admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 one surety each in like sum.

Nwosu-Iheme ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, present means of identification and a passport photograph, which must be verified by the court registrar.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 30, for hearing. (NAN)

