2 friends docked for allegedly breaking into provisions store

June 24, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Two friends on appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna for allegedly breaking a store.

The police charged Kenneth Hosea and Solomon Bako criminal conspiracy and burglary, contrary to the sections 58 and 331 the Kaduna Penal Code Law.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Isah Hassan, told the court that the complainant, Ms Antonia Shima, who resides in Manchok, reported the matter the station on April 18.

Hassan said the defendants also stole worth N600, 000

They pleaded not .

The prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him call witnesses to prove his case.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Michael admitted the defendants to bail in the sum N100,000  each and a surety in like sum.

adjourned the matter untill July 7 for hearing. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,