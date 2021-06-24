2 friends docked for allegedly breaking into provisions store

Two friends on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State for allegedly breaking into a provisions store.

The police charged Kenneth Hosea and Solomon Bako with criminal conspiracy and burglary, contrary to the provisions of sections 58 and 331 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Isah Hassan, told the court that the complainant, Ms Antonia Shima, who resides in Manchok, reported the matter at the station on April 18.

Hassan said the defendants also stole provisions worth N600, 000

They pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him call witnesses to prove his case.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Michael Bawa admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each and a surety in like sum.

Bawa adjourned the matter untill July 7 for hearing. (NAN)

