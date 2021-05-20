Two persons were feared dead in an explosion on Thursday at the Marque event centre, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) complex, Abeokuta.

A staff of the OOPL, who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the explosion occurred when technicians were topping up gas into the Air Condition (AC) at the event centre.

“Two people have already been confirmed dead, the staff said.

NAN correspondent who visited the scene reports that men of the Anti-Bomb squad of the Ogun police Command were seen combing the place.

NAN recalls that a similar incident had occurred on Tuesday, when two people died in a gas explosion at the Conference Hotel on Presidential Boulevard, Abeokuta, owned by Chief Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of the state.

