2 employees docked for alleged theft

Two employees, Amachukwu Obilo, 28 and Sunday Jalinja, 36, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing their employer’s truck fuse panel worth N39,293.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not given, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, alleged the defendants conspired and stole the truck fuse panel valued at N39,293, property of Perfection Motor Company Ltd.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 13 about 1.40 p.m. on Ladipo Oluwole Way in Ikeja.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fajana, granted the defendants N30,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

Fajana ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences violated Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing from an employer is punishable with seven years’ jail term while conspiracy attracts two years’ imprisonment for offenders.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Aug.10 for mention. (NAN)

