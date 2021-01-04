2 employees appear in court over damaging, stealing

Two employees, Monday Omoka and John Isaac, on Monday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos charged with damaging four cars and stealing N80,000 goods. Omoka, 38, a resident of Dopemu and Isaac, 26, who lives at Agege, are being tried for conspiracy, damage and stealing. The defendants, and others still at large, committed the offences on Dec. 22, 2020 at Awosika area of Ikeja.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendants criminally damaged four Toyota cars and carted away goods valued at N80,000, belonging to Dura Park Industry. “A disagreement ensured between the defendants and management of the industry over the end of the year bonus. “The defendants started vandalising the company’s cars and also broke into the company to steal the nylon bags worth N80,000.

“The value of the damaged cars are yet to be ascertained. “The defendants were arrested while others escaped,’’ Ajayi told the court. The alleged offences, the prosecution said, contravene sections 287, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing while section 350 attracts two years for damages. They pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Mrs O. Odusanya released the defendants on bail of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum. Odusanya said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government. The Magistrate fixed a further hearing for Jan. 26. (NAN)