2 docked over alleged theft of Pop White Cement worth N3.3m

A man, Balogun Martins,56, and a woman, Yemisi Yusuf, 37, were on Monday arraigned at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of 793 bags of Pop White Cement worth N3.3 million. The defendants who reside in the Mushin area of Lagos State were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft. The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan. 24 at Power Shop 3 Alakara Police Station in Lagos State.

Ajayi said that the defendants who were workers of one Mrs Maria Nwaokobia, stole 793 bags of Pop White Cement valued N3, 330,600. The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 411 and 287(5)(b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(5)(b) of the law stipulates seven-year jail term for offenders. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate A.O. Ajibade admitted them to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties each in like sum. She added that one of them must be a blood relation of the defendants and the other surety must own a landed property. She adjourned the case until Dec. 17 for hearing. (NAN)