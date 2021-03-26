2 docked for allegedly receiving stolen jewellery worth N5m

 Two men: Malam Isiaka and Abubakar Oseni, who allegedly received stolen jewellery worth N5 million, appeared at an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on Friday.

Isiaka, 41, and Oseni, 43, whose residential addresses were not provided, pleaded not a two-count charge brought against them police.

Earlier, the , Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, had told the court the defendants and others still at large committed the offences sometime in March 2020 at 5.00p.m. at Mr Biggs, Ago Palace Way, Lagos.

He said the defendants received stolen items which include assorted gold jewellery worth N5 million from Boniface Inyang, who worked with the owner, Mr Emeka Kalu.

According the , the offences contravene Sections 328(1) and 411 the Criminal Law Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports Section 328(1) 14 years’ imprisonment as punishment for receiving stolen property, while Section 411 two years jail for conspiracy.

The magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the duo bail in the sum N3 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments the Lagos State .

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until April 13 for mention. (NAN)

