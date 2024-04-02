2 docked for alleged theft of caterpillar blade, others

Two men, Solomon Asuquo, 26, and Kabiru Atiku, 28, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for alleged conspiracy to steal caterpillar’s parts valued N17 million.

Two men, Solomon Asuquo, 26, and Kabiru Atiku, 28, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for alleged conspiracy to steal caterpillar’s parts valued N17 million.

The defendants, whose house addresses were not provided, are being tried on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, unlawful possession of stolen property and receipt of same.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 18, at the Aspanda area of Trade Fair Complex in Ojo.

He alleged that the first defendant (Asuquo) stole a caterpillar blade and a tractor bucket teeth parts both valued N17 million, belonging to one Orjichukwu Charles, the complainant.

He told the court that the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about the motor parts when he was apprehended.

Uche alleged that the second defendant (Atiku) on his part, did received the stolen goods, knowing same to have been stolen.

The offences, according to him, contravene the provisions of sections 287, 328, 329, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr L K J Layeni, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until April 19 for trial. (NAN)

By Sandra Umeh