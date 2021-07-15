2 docked for alleged cultism

Two friends, Hammed Adebayo and Chigozie Ojinaka, (age not stated) on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged involvement in cult activities.

The defendants who were charged for belonging to unlawful society, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendants and some persons at large committed the offence sometime in December 2020, in Lagos.

Emuerhi said the duo belonged to and managed an unlawful society known as ‘Eiye’ Confraternity.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 42 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr J.A, Adegun, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until July 27 for hearing. (NAN)

