2 docked for alleged assault, threat to life in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle

Two persons, Akintilebo Akintayo, 45, and Faith Philip, 37, were on Friday docked in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for alleged assault and threat to life.

The Police charged the defendants, whose addresses were not provided, with three counts of conspiracy, assault and threat to life.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on March 31 at about 9:00 p.m. at Bells Bus-Stop, Ota.

Adaraloye told the court that the defendants, with their accomplices, conspired to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by threatening to kill the complainant, one Mr Odia Clement.

He alleged that they also assaulted and tore the complainant’s cloth.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the Criminal Code, Vol.1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until June 27 for further hearing. (NAN)