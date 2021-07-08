2 docked for alleged assault, damage

Two men – Jude Ihenacho, 35 and Vincent Ugah, 29 – on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly assaulting two other men.

The police charged the defendants with assault and damage.

The Prosecution counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the duo committed the offences on May 10 at 7a.m. opposite the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Lagos.

“The duo engaged them in a public fight causing an injury on the left hand of James Okonkwo.

“In the process of the fight they maliciously damaged the glass door and the iron protector, property of Okeyson Motors, valued at N9000,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 54, 173 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. ‎

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, J.A. Adegun, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until July 21 for mention. (NAN)

