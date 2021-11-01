2 die in road accident in Kwara

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara says two persons died in an early morning road accident in Ilorin on Monday.

Mr Jonathan Owoade, FRSC Sector Commander in Kwara, said in a statement said that the accident occurred on Ilorin-Bode Saadu road in Olokonla community.

Owoade said that the lone accident was as a result of tyre burst and it involved six persons.

He said that the Nigeria Police had taken custody of the recovered items while the injured persons were taken to Adua Hospital in the area.

“One of them has been referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), the corps commander said.

He also said that the bodies of the dead had been deposited in the mortuary in UITH.

“The fatal crash which occurred as a result of tyre burst and loss of control, was a lone accident involving six persons.

“Three sustained varying degrees of injuries while, unfortunately, two others died.

“The vehicle involved is a white bus with registration number BFU947XA, the name of the driver is simply identified as Mr Tekno.

“We are still embarking on enlightenment campaigns on the need to ensure that vehicles are in good condition before you embark on journeys,” the sector commander said.

“We have always said that motorists should desist from buying used tyres, they are dangerous, buy tyres recommended by the manufacturer for the capacity of your car.

“We do not want to lose people to road traffic crashes anymore, we at the FRSC are humans, we do not want to watch our brothers and sisters die anymore.

“We are pleading with the public to be road-safety conscious, avoid overloading and speeding, amongst other safety regulations”, Owoade advised.(NAN)

