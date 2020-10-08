2 die in multiple crash in Kwara – FRSC

The Kwara Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that no fewer than two persons lost their lives in a traffic crash that occurred along Ilorin-Ogbomoso road.

The Sector Commander, Jonathan Owoade, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday, said that the crash was as a result of overspeeding, causing the loss of concentration and control.

Owoade said that the crash involved four vehicles and nine persons.

He advised motorists to be patient while on the road, adding that they should reduce their speed in order not to kill themselves.

“It is another sad incident occurring on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso road axis, at Gaa-Odota junction, it was a multiple and fatal accident involving four vehicles; a commercial tipper, car, tricycle and a private vehicle.