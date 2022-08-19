2 die in Lagos church stampede: Police

The police command in Lagos, say at least two persons died after a stampede by worshippers at the Comfort Life Mission International Church, Lagos on Thursday.



Spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin gave the confirmation, when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.



He said that incident occurred at about 11.00 a.m. on Thursday, at the church, located on 13/15, Ewenla Street, Pab Bus stop, Ikotun, Lagos.

“The police received a report that there was stamped during their congregational service at the church on Thursday.



“As a result of the stampede, five persons slumped and were rushed to Isolo General Hospital, for treatment.

“A woman of about 45-years-old and a 5-year-old girl, whose identities and address are unknown, died.



“The scene has been visited, corpses deposited at Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for preservation, investigation in progress,” he said. (NAN)

