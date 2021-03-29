The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano State has confirmed that two persons died while five others were injured in an auto crash on Kano-Zaria road at Dakatsalle village.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Zubairu Mato, made the confirmation in a statement on Monday in Kano.

He said that the accident involved a commercial Peugot 306 with registration number TFA 429 TJ and a trailer with registration number KTJ 574 XA.

“We received a call at about 3:15 a.m. on March 29, 2021.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims at 3:40 a.m.,” Mato said.

The sector commander said that the accident occurred as a result of over speeding and loss of control.

“The accident involved 13 adult male. Victims who lost their lives were two adult male, while five male victims sustained serious injuries,” he said.

Mato said the injured were taken to Kura General Hospital for treatment, while the remains of the deceased were handed over to their relatives by the police. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

