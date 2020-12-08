2 die, 5 injured in Abeokuta-Lagos highway accident

Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) announced on Tuesday that two persons died, while five others sustained injuries in an accident on the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the accident involved three vehicles at Foursquare Camp on the busy highway.

TRACE Rescue Officer at Kobape, near Abeokuta, Mr Adekoya Adeola, told NAN in Ota that the accident, which happened at about 1.14 p.m. was caused by wrong over-taking.

Adeola said that three vehicles were involved the accident, including a Madza bus with registration number LND 539 XV, a Lexus car, marked AAA 298 GK and an unmarked truck.

He said that 16 people, including nine males and seven females were affected in the incident that led to the death of two males with three females sustaining serious injuries.

Adeola, quoting an eye-witness, said that the Lexus car was inbound Abeokuta Interchange, where it made a wrong over-taking and collided with a truck, which later escaped the scene of the accident.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Ijaiye State Hospital in Abeokuta while the survivors are receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

The rescue officer advised motorists against making wrong over-taking, to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

He said that the vehicles involved in the accident had been removed from the scene of the incident to ensure free traffic flow.

Adeola commiserated with families of the victims and prayed God to grant them fortitude to bear their loss. (NAN)