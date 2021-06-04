2 die, 2 others injured in Bauchi auto crash, says FRSC

Two  people were killed in an auto crash a car and a truck in Zangoro village, along Bauchi- road, according to , the Sector Commander of FRSC in Bauchi.

Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that two  others were also in the crash that occurred around 2pm.

He explained that a Peugeot 406 car plate number, TRN36XL collided into an oncoming DAF truck plate number, PKM77XA killing two of the victims instantly .

The FRSC commander blamed the accident on over speeding and dangerous driving, calling on road users to always obey rules and regulations in order to prevent avoidable road crashes.

“Two people died immediately at the scene of the crash and their bodies have deposited at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for identification.

“The were also taken to the same hospital for medical attention. Our men responded swiftly, getting to the scene of the crash in than 15 minutes.

“They were able to rush the survivors to the hospital for medical attention and clear the crash site”, he said.

He assured that the corps would not relent in its effort to sensitise the motoring public about the dangers of neglecting the rules and regulations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that four persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in another accident that occurred at Wailo village, Darazo Local Government Area of the state, on Thursday. (NAN)

