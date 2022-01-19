2 die, 10 injured in Abeokuta-Ibadan highway accident

Two persons died on Wednesday while 10 others sustained injuries in an accident involving three vehicles at Akankan village via Odeda on the Abeokuta-Ibadan highway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said that the accident, which occurred at 2.10p.m., involved a Sprinter bus marked LSD 937 HE, Ford bus marked AKM 801 ZW and a runaway truck.

He stated that the accident was caused by reckless driving on the part of the runaway truck, leading to head-on collision of the two buses.

Akinbiyi commiserated with the families of the deceased, urging motorists to exercise caution while overtaking.

The TRACE spokesperson said that the injured victims were taken to Odeda General Hospital for treatment, while the deceased were deposited at the morgue.(NAN

