2 die, 10 injured in Abeokuta-Ibadan highway accident

Two persons died on Wednesday while 10 others sustained injuries in an accident three at Akankan village via Odeda on -Ibadan highway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Corps (TRACE), confirmed incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said that accident, which occurred at 2.10p.m., involved a Sprinter bus marked LSD 937 HE, Ford bus marked AKM 801 ZW and a runaway truck.

He stated that was caused by reckless driving on part of runaway truck, leading to head-on collision of the two buses.

Akinbiyi commiserated with families of deceased, urging motorists to exercise while overtaking.

TRACE said that injured were taken to Odeda General Hospital for treatment, while deceased were deposited at the morgue.(NAN

