2 dead, others injured as police intensify efforts to rescue abducted foreigner

The Police Command in Oyo State on Monday confirmed the death of a soldier and a civilian in their attempt to rescue a foreign national, Hassan Mills, from his abductors.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said in a statement that gunmen abducted Mills on Saturday as he was getting to his Panorama Farms at Oke Alaro area of Ibadan.

He said a combined team of security operatives of “Operation Burst’’ invited to the scene of abduction found the two corpses on Sunday while combing the surrounding forest to effect the release of Mills.