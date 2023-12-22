Friday, December 22, 2023
2 dead as two-storey building collapses in Lagos

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
Emergency responders have recovered the bodies of two middle aged persons, a man and a woman, from the rubbles of a two-storey building that collapsed on Friday morning in Ebute Meta, Lagos.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).Farinloye said that a two-storey building with a pent house collapsed at about 0930 hours along Herbert Marculley way, Ebute Metta.

He said that the Lagos Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had issued evacuation notice several times and all the original occupants had parked out.“It was alleged that the property had been sold out about four months ago.“Three of the occupants jumped to safety with the assistance of the residents,” Farinloye said.He added that search and rescue operations was ongoing.(NAN)

