2 dead, 12 injured in Umuahia-Enugu Expressway accident 

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Abia Sector Command, has confirmed the death of two people in a road accident which occurred on the Umuahia-Enugu Expressway.

The Sector Commander, Mrs Ngozi Ezeoma, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Umuahia.

She said that the accident, which occurred at 3.50 p.m. at the Ohiya, also left 12 people injured.

Ezeoma said: “The crash involved a blue Toyota commercial bus and resulted in loss of two lives, while 12 others sustained injuries.

“The crash involved 10 male adults and four female adults, with one male adult confirmed dead on the spot.

“The injured victims were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment, while the deceased was taken to the mortuary by the FRSC rescue team that arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of notice.

“Sequel to a hospital follow-up by FRSC, the hospital treating the injured victims confirmed to us that one male adult died while receiving treatment, increasing the number of dead persons to two.”

She said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was caused by speeding and tyre blowout.

Ezeoma reiterated the sector command’s commitment to reducing the rate of road accidents in the state.

She sympathised with the families of the victims, and wished the injured speedy recovery.

Ezeoma called on road users to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations. (NAN)