2 Cross River PDP lawmakers defect to APC

June 29, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



Two members of the House of Representatives from Cross River, Rep. Legor Idagbo and Rep. Michael Etaba have defected from the Peoples (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmakers notified the parliament of their defection in separate letters addressed to the house and read Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila at plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers said the crisis rocking the PDP leadership in the state was the reason for their defection to the APC.

However, the Minority Leader, Rep. Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu) urged the Speaker to declare their seats vacant in line with section 68 of the  .

He said a lawmaker elected on a platform of a political , can defect to another when was crisis in the .

Okechukwu said was no crisis in the PDP insisting the seats of the defectors be declared vacant.

In ruling, Gbajabiamila said that the fact that the defecting lawmakers said was crisis in PDP showed that was a division in the party.

He, however, said that the point raised Okechukwu was noted and continued with the proceeding of the day.

Gov. of Cross River had earlier defected from the PDP to the APC.

said that the reason for defection was to join hands with to build a nation “we will all be proud of.” (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,