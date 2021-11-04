2 court officials, 1 other docked for alleged forgery, bribery

The police on Thursday arraigned three persons including two staff of a Mapo Customary Court, Ibadan, before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for alleged forgery and bribery.

The defendants namely: Abdul Hammed, 53, Saka Afusat, 54, both staff of a Mapo Customary Court and one Oladosu Olusola, 43, are being tried on charges of conspiracy, forgery and receiving bribe.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that “the defendants sometimes in 2019, at Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, allegedly forged a divorce certificate with Suit No. 085/2019 for one Mr Johnson.

“Abdul and Afusat being employed in the Public Service allegedly corruptly received the sum of N5,000 from one Oladosu Olusola for the purpose of preparing a fake divorce certificate for one Mr Johnson,” said Adedeji.

She told the court that the offences contravened Section 465 and punishable under Sections 98, 467 and 516 of the Oyo State Criminal Code 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Akande, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the matter until Jan. 25, 2022 for hearing. (NAN)

